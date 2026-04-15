Lucknow Super Giants opener Mitchell Marsh stunned the crowd at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, launching a 102-metre six onto the roof during the RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The powerful strike forced an immediate ball replacement. Marsh capitalised on a slower knuckle ball from RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the third over of the innings. The Australian rocked back and clobbered the delivery over the square leg fence, sending the ball soaring onto the stadium's iconic roof. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard.

Mitchell Marsh's Monsterous Six

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