Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh starred with the bat in both innings against Pakistan during the 1st Test as he played a big role in the crushing victory secured by the Aussies at Perth and was adjudged the player of the match. After the match, Marsh went to one of the spectator stands and showed a beautiful gesture as he handed a young fan his player of the match medal. Fans loved his gesture and the video went viral on social media. Nathan Lyon Becomes Third Australian After Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath To Complete 500 Test Wickets, Achieves Feat in AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023.

Mitchell Marsh Shows Heart-Winning Gesture

Mitch Marsh - what a guy! A special end to the West Test for this young fan. via https://t.co/iA8L5eeOt5 pic.twitter.com/FuVjzmc4d9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)