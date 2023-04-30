Mitchell Marsh won the Man of the Match award in the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 29. The Australian all-rounder first took four wickets with the ball and conceded just 27 runs off his four overs. His quota also included 12 dot balls. In the second innings, he came up with an impressive 63 off 39 balls with 1 four and six sixes. Despite his all-round effort, Delhi Capitals ended up on the losing side by just nine runs. Ashish Nehra Jokingly Kicks Murali Karthik As Latter Falls Down, Video of Their Hilarious Moment At the Start of KKR vs GT IPL 2023 Goes Viral!.

Mitchell Marsh Wins Man of the Match Award

He might not have ended up on the winning side but Mitchell Marsh delivered a spirited all-round performance for @DelhiCapitals and received the Player of the Match award 👏🏻👏🏻#SRH register a 9-run win in Delhi 👌🏻👌🏻 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/iOYYyw2zca #TATAIPL | #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/MmSvKhhmWW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 29, 2023

