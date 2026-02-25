Cricket

Mitchell Santner Becomes First New Zealand Player To Complete 1000 Runs and 100 Wickets Double in T20Is, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has become the first player from his country to achieve the elite double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in Men's T20 Internationals.

Published: Feb 25, 2026 09:11 PM IST
Mitchell Santner Becomes First New Zealand Player To Complete 1000 Runs and 100 Wickets Double in T20Is, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match
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New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has become the first player from his country to achieve the elite double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in Men's T20 Internationals. The all-rounder reached the milestone during the NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Entering the crucial Group 2 fixture requiring only a handful of runs to reach the 1,000-run mark, Santner secured the achievement during the middle overs. Having already surpassed 100 T20I wickets earlier in his career, this statistical milestone officially places him among the format's premier all-rounders. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

Mitchell Santner Creates History

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 09:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Mitchell Santner New Zealand National Cricket Team New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team New Zealand national cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team New Zealand vs Pakistan