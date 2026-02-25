Mitchell Santner Becomes First New Zealand Player To Complete 1000 Runs and 100 Wickets Double in T20Is, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match

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New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has become the first player from his country to achieve the elite double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in Men's T20 Internationals. The all-rounder reached the milestone during the NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Entering the crucial Group 2 fixture requiring only a handful of runs to reach the 1,000-run mark, Santner secured the achievement during the middle overs. Having already surpassed 100 T20I wickets earlier in his career, this statistical milestone officially places him among the format's premier all-rounders. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

Mitchell Santner Creates History

𝙁𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙗𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡, 𝙎𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙣𝙚𝙧 𝙙𝙤𝙚𝙨 𝙞𝙩 𝙖𝙡𝙡 💪 Mitchell Santner becomes the first #NZ player to complete the 1000 runs & 100 wickets double! 🙌 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | SUPER 8, #SLvNZ ➡️ LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/g4wqt4U8vL pic.twitter.com/72RpaTu8zl — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 25, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 09:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).