Australia's star pacer Mitchell Starc was seen involved in a hilarious conversation with his wife Alyssa Healy while he was sitting in the commentary box. Alyssa Healy was playing from the Australia women's side and then got involved with Mitchell Starc who asked Alyssa a question but got shut down after a laugh from fellow commentators and his wife. Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First-Ever Indian Pacer to Attain Number One Position in ICC Test Rankings.

Watch Video Here

Mitch Starc tried to ask Alyssa Healy what he must have thought was a good question... And Healy was having none of it 😂 #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/TzZvzLYeag — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) February 7, 2024

