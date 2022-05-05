Mithali Raj was all praise for the Railways team after they beat Maharashtra for the Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2022 on Wednesday, May 5. Raj shared that she was incredibly proud of the team's achievement following this victory. This was Railways' 10th Senior Women's T20 Trophy triumph.

See Her Tweet:

Our 10th Senior Women's T20 Trophy! Extremely proud of this unit which remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. The rich legacy of #IndianRailways' domination continues. 💪🏻#WomensSeniorT20Trophy pic.twitter.com/SesAIX84MG — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) May 5, 2022

