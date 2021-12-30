Mohammad Kaif had words of praise for KL Rahul after the latter won Man of the Match award in India's win over South Africa in the 1st Test in Centurion on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "KL Rahul reminds me of Rahul Dravid. Always a selfless team man. Opener, spare wicket-keeper, late-order batsman, reliable slip-fielder, crisis manager and captain-in-waiting. Party, shaadi ke order bhi lete hein."

KL Rahul reminds me of Rahul Dravid. Always a selfless team man. Opener, spare wicket-keeper, late-order batsman, reliable slip-fielder, crisis manager and captain-in-waiting. Party, shaadi ke order bhi lete hein. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 30, 2021

