A bizarre incident happened during the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2024 at University Oval, Dunedin. Mohammad Rizwan, who was batting as Pakistan chased New Zealand's score, lost his bat while taking a run but still went ahead with it. As he reached the opposite end's crease, he tried to touch the crease with his gloves and turn back. But despite the attempt, he couldn't make it and was designated one run short by the umpire. Stadium DJ Plays WWE Big Show Theme Song on Pakistan Batsman Azam Khan's Entry During NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Mohammad Rizwan Drops Bat While Running, Ends Up With One Run Short

Rizwan running without his bat n makes a short run 😭 pic.twitter.com/oqUhg7Asun — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) January 17, 2024

