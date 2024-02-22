Mohammad Rizwan with his top-of-the-line performance against Lahore Qalandars has led his team to the third straight win of the PSL 2024 season. Batting first Qalandars scored a total of 166 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Rassie van der Dussen scored a crucial 54 in 36 deliveries. Multan Sultans while chasing lost early wickets but then captain Rizwan came in to rescue and played an important innings of 82 runs in 59 deliveries. Iftikhar Ahmed went on to give a proper finishing touch as he scored a crucial 34 runs in just 11 deliveries. Sultans achieved the target in just 19 overs. Mir Hamza Stars As Karachi Kings Grab Victory Over Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2024.

Multan Sultans Defeat Lahore Qalandars

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)