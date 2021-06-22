The right-arm fast bowler bowled a straight delivery which nipped away a bit and rattled the stumps behind New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman BJ Watling. His wicket helped India reduce Kane Williamson's side to 135/5 at the end of the 71st over in the ongoing World Test Championship final.

Check out the dismissal

Excellent delivery from Shami, Angled in, nip away, zinger bails light up as it takes the top of off stump. pic.twitter.com/76Vn40OpVq — K I R A N 🇮🇳 (@Kiran_reddy_k) June 22, 2021

