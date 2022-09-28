Indian pacer Mohammad Shami has tested negative for Covid-19, the bowler has revealed on his social media handle. Shami, who was selected in the Indian squad for South Africa T20Is, was infected with the coronavirus just days ago and will not feature in the 1st T20I in Kerala on September 28. However, as he has recovered from the disease it is a matter of time he returns to the men in blue's squad in the coming matches.

Mohammad Shami Tests Negative For Covid-19:

Mohammad Shami Is Finally Covid Negative. His Covid Test Report. pic.twitter.com/9enmjKGnxW — Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 (@VibhuBhola) September 28, 2022

