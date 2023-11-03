Mohammed Shami has been on a record-breaking spree when it comes to performing in ODI World Cups. The fast bowler now has taken four wickets or more on the most number of occasions, after his brilliant performance in India's 302-run victory over Sri Lanka in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 2. With figures of 5/18, Shami has overtaken Mitchell Starc who had achieved this feat six times. Former South African spinner Imran Tahir had taken four wickets or more in CWC matches five times. Mohammed Shami Becomes Highest Wicket Taker For India in ICC Cricket World Cups, Achieves Feat With Five-Wicket Haul During IND vs SL CWC 2023 Match.

Mohammed Shami Scripts New Record

First player to have seven 4+ wicket hauls in Men's CWC history 🔥 More records ➡️https://t.co/BW2cPomb0A#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/QfrluCwqcr — ICC (@ICC) November 3, 2023

