Mohammed Shami and Wriddhiman Saha achieved special milestones during the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2023 on Tuesday, April 25. The fast bowler made his 100th IPL match, while Saha, one of the veterans of the competition, completed his 150th match in IPL. Ahead of the match, the two most experienced members of the team were presented with mementoes to mark these special milestones. Jasprit Bumrah in Attendance at Narendra Modi Stadium to Support Mumbai Indians in GT vs MI IPL 2023 Match (See Pic).

Mohammed Shami Completes 100 IPL Matches, Wriddhiman Saha Makes his 150th IPL Appearance

Bowling the first over for @gujarat_titans is @MdShami11 in his 100th IPL game 🙌🏻 And keeping behind the wickets is @Wriddhipops who is featuring in his 150th IPL match 👏🏻👏🏻 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/PXDi4zeBoD#TATAIPL | #GTvMI pic.twitter.com/mI6MQs1HjI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2023

Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha Presented Mementoes

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)