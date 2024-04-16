Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma smashed a brilliant century during the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 match. Rohit hit an IPL century after 12 years which was only the second of his IPL career. However, despite Rohit's century Mumbai Indians were not able to cross the line and lost the match by 20 runs. While Rohit smashed a hundred, he was praised by Indian pacer Mohammed Shami. In a video message, Shami stated that Rohit played a brilliant knock but none of his team members stood by him and supported him. Rohit Sharma Receives a Special Medal in Dressing Room for Scoring a Blistering Hundred During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash (Watch Video)

Mohammed Shami Praises Rohit Sharma

Mohamed Shami on Rohit Sharma century 🎙️- Alone Warrior @ImRo45 🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/yRhyyLptqq — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) April 16, 2024

