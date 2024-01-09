India's fast-bowling sensation Mohammed Shami received India's second-highest athletic honor i.e. Arjuna Award. The award is given for good performance over the previous four years and for showing qualities of leading from the front, sportsmanship, and discipline. Shami was declared the recipient of the Arjuna Award after his top-of-the-line performance in the 2023 World Cup. Shami has also mentioned that "It is a dream come true for him." Mohammed Shami Focusing on Optimum Fitness Ahead of India vs England Test Series.

Mohammed Shami Receives Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu

#WATCH | Delhi: Mohammed Shami received the Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the National Sports Awards. pic.twitter.com/znIqdjf0qS — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

