Days after the defeat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Mohammed Shami was interviewed by journalists on his journey in the competition. Earlier, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi made a remark on PM Narendra Modi's presence in the stadium for the final, calling it 'Panauti' (Bad Omen). When asked about it, Shami refrained from answering and said 'Aap is sawal ko controversy me le jate ho'. (You take this question to controversy). Rahul Gandhi Calls PM Narendra Modi 'Panauti' After India Loses ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 (Watch Video).

Mohammed Shami Refrains From Commenting When Asked About Rahul Gandhi's 'Panauti' Remark

VIDEO | "It is beyond my comprehension to answer controversial questions. We should focus on basic things, for which we worked hard for two months, and not on political agenda," says cricketer Mohammed Shami on Rahul Gandhi's remarks on PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/GenEQotNLR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2023

