Mohammed Shami made a comeback in Team India in 2025 after missing more than a year of cricketing action. Although he is yet to be back at his best and didn't have a very good IPL 2025 so far. Shami is in contention to make a comeback in the Team India Test squad for the tour of England. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli taking retirement from Test cricket, there has been questions whether BCCI will keep seniors in the team or move towards more long-term options. Amid this, a report from a media house suggested Shami is going to join the list of players taking retirement. Although Shami shared an Instagram story where he refuted that report and also slammed the journalist through the story. Sunil Gavaskar Wants Jasprit Bumrah To Be Made India Test Team Captain, Rubbishes Concern Over Workload.

Mohammed Shami Slams Journalist For 'Fake' Retirement News

Mohammed Shami Instagram Story (Photo Credits: mdshami.11/Instagram)

