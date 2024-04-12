It was one of the top moments to watch as Mohammed Siraj bowed down to Mumbai Indians (MI) star pacer Jasprit Bumrah after MI's seven-wicket win over RCB. Bumrah took a five-wicket haul and only gave away 21 runs. Bumrah was very economical and with his top-notch bowling display didn't let RCB score many runs. Bumrah even took the wickets of top batsmen of RCB such as Virat Kohi and Faf du Plessis. After the match, Mohammed Siraj went to meet Bumrah on the ground to bow down and hug the MI's pacer. MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Stat Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah Registers New Records As Mumbai Indians Secure Dominant Victory Over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)