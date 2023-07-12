It is Day 1 of the 1st India vs West Indies Test, but it has already seen one of the best fielding efforts from Mohammed Siraj, who pulled off a magical catch to help Ravindra Jadeja dismiss Jermaine Blackwood. Blackwood had opted to play an attacking shot and Siraj pulled off a fine jump near mid-off and caught the ball with his right hand. He managed to retain the ball even as he went down and it turned out to be one of the finest efforts in the 1st session of play. India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023 Video Highlights: Ravi Ashwin Dismisses Both the Windies Openers.

