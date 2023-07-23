India are battling it out against West Indies in the final game of the two-match Test series at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. India batted first and posted 438 runs on the board courtesy of a sensational ton by Virat Kohli. Mohammed Siraj led India's charge with the ball and picked up an astonishing five-wicket haul. Thanks to Siraj's valiant effort, the Men Blue bowled out the West Indies for 255 and gained a 183-run lead. WI vs IND, 2nd Test 2023: Debutant Mukesh Kumar Earns Praise From Bowling Coach Paras Mhambrey

Mohammed Siraj Takes Five-Wicket Haul During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023

Just reminding you all of this match too, where Siraj has taken a 5-fer. 👏 India lead by 183 going into the 2nd innings! #INDvWIonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/xNk2ZAdWrV — FanCode (@FanCode) July 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)