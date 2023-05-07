Mohit Sharma took four wickets as Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by runs in IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 7. The veteran bowler got the big wickets of Kyle Mayers (48), Marcus Stoinis (4), Ayush Badoni (21) and Krunal Pandya (0). This was after Gujarat Titans had posted a mammoth 227/2 riding on stellar knocks from Shubman Gill (94*) and Wriddhiman Saha (81). Rashid Khan Pulls Off Sensational Running Catch to Dismiss Kyle Mayers During GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Gujarat Titans Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 56 Runs

