Yashasvi Jaiswal did a world of good to his reputation of being one of the finest rising stars in international cricket with a sensational double hundred in India vs England 3rd Test 2024, which was played in Rajkot. The youngster rose to the occasion as he plundered the England bowling attack--which comprised of the great James Anderson--to all parts of the ground en route to this achievement. Unexpectedly, he is also leading the run-scoring charts in what is his maiden WTC cycle. With 861 runs, he sits right at the top of the list with Australia's Usman Khawaja in second place, with 855 runs to his name. England's Zak Crawley and Steve Smith from Australia are third and fourth in the run-scoring charts. Hat-Trick of Sixes! Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits James Anderson for Three Consecutive Maximums During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Most Runs in WTC 2023-25:

Yashasvi Jaiswal is bossing the batting charts in his maiden World Test Championship cycle 🔥 More 👉 https://t.co/JtQKQACmFw#WTC25 | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/dNnaagji5g — ICC (@ICC) February 19, 2024

