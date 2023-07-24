We all have used hashtags in Twitter but do you know which were the most tweeted hashtags in India. Well today we are going to tell you the most tweeted hashtags in India in the early half of 2023. In a photo that went viral shared by Tweet Blinder shows the list of most tweeted hashtags in India. The number one tweeted hashtag is IPL 2023, followed MS Dhoni in the second place, and, film ‘Adipurush' in the third. While Virat Kohli is fifth.

Most Tweeted Hashtags in India

Today, we're taking a lookback at the Hashtags, People and moments that got #India talking on Twitter in First Half 2023. Here's the list of the most Tweeted hashtags in India in the first half of 2023 👀 @TweetBlinder pic.twitter.com/zLeH14TNUH — Tweet Blinder (@TweetBlinder) July 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)