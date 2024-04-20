MS Dhoni Acknowledges Fans Chanting For Him at Ekana Stadium During LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral

As Chennai Super Kings played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow during the home game of Lucknow Super Giants against them, fans filled the stands supporting MS Dhoni. The cheer and the love for MS Dhoni and CSK was unparalleled despite it being a home match for LSG. Fans of MS Dhoni kept chanting for him and the CSK superstar acknowledged it by joining his hand and gesturing towards the crowd. Fans loved how he recognised the effort of the fans and made the video viral on social media. Young Girl Who Received Ball From MS Dhoni During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Shares Her Experience (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Acknowledges Fans Chanting For Him at Ekana Stadium

MS Dhoni acknowledging our chants🥹💛 pic.twitter.com/NTuhdbtTGz — Navya (@SweptForASix) April 19, 2024

