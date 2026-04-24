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Socially Cricket MS Dhoni and Daughter Ziva Greeted by Massive Crowd at Chennai Airport Ahead of CSK vs GT IPL 2026, Video Goes Viral The 44-year-old veteran looked composed in casual attire as he walked alongside Ziva, stopping briefly to acknowledge the cheering supporters.

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Iconic cricketer MS Dhoni and his daughter, Ziva, received a thunderous reception upon arriving at Chennai International Airport on 24 April 2026. Ahead of Sunday’s CSK vs GT IPL 2026 match against the Gujarat Titans, a viral video captured hundreds of fans clad in yellow, chanting 'Thala' as the duo navigated through the arrival terminal. The 44-year-old veteran looked composed in casual attire as he walked alongside Ziva, stopping briefly to acknowledge the cheering supporters. The footage, shared widely across social media platforms, has already amassed thousands of views, underscoring Dhoni's enduring popularity in his adopted home. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

MS Dhoni and Ziva Arrive in Chennai

VIDEO | IPL 2026: CSK players arrive in Chennai ahead of clash against Gujarat Titans. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/vKonWdwvoY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 06:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).