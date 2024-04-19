Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Deepak Hooda were spotted practising big strikes side by side during the training session ahead of the LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 match. LSG took to social media and shared the video of the same with the caption, "Mahi aur Hoody maar rahe hain". This match will be played on the home ground of LSG and they can enjoy a significant advantage of the same. CSK are currently at the third spot in the points table and on the other hand, LSG reside at fifth. ‘Hum Chahte Hain Dhoni Last Ball Pe Six Maare’: Lucknow Super Giants Shares MS Dhoni’s Welcome Poster Ahead of LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash (See Post).

Watch Video Here

Mahi aur Hoody maar rahe hain 🚁💥 pic.twitter.com/sEgMMyT2uH— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 18, 2024

