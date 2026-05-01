MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya’s Heartfelt Embrace Ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico Goes Viral (Watch Video)

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A video capturing a warm embrace between MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya has gone viral ahead of the Indian Premier League's CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The interaction occurred during a practice session at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, where Dhoni and Pandya shared a hug, after which the former was seen checking out MI captain's bat. The moment has resonated with fans, garnering thousands of views. Both players face immense pressure; Dhoni is recovering from injury, while Pandya aims to revive Mumbai’s campaign. Will Rohit Sharma Play in CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico Match?.

MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya Catch Up Ahead of El Clasico

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).