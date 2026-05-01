MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma’s Pre-Match Meetup Goes Viral Ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico (Watch Video)

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A viral video featuring MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma sharing a lighthearted moment has captured public attention ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2026 ‘El Clasico’ between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The interaction occurred during Friday’s practice session at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. The footage shows the two veterans engaged in a conversation, highlighting a mutual respect despite their storied rivalry. This meeting is particularly significant as both players are currently managing injury concerns. MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya’s Heartfelt Embrace Ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico Goes Viral (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma Meet Up

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 10:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).