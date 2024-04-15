Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni engaged in a heartwarming hug after the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2024 on April 14. Dhoni entertained the Wankhede crowd with three cracking sixes off as many deliveries, pushing CSK's total beyond 206. Later, Mumbai Indians batted well courtesy of Rohit Sharma's century, but in the end, the home side fell short by 20 runs. After the match, Dhoni and Tendulkar hugged each other as the players of both teams had customary handshakes. Dejected Rohit Sharma Walks Back to Dressing Room After Scoring Century in Losing Cause During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar Hug Each Other After MI vs CSK IPL Match

2⃣nd win on the bounce 4⃣th win of the season @ChennaiIPL bag 2⃣ more points after a victory over #MI, despite a heroic Rohit Sharma TON! Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/2wfiVhdNSY#TATAIPL | #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/5mZMPulaNn — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2024

