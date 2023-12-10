MS Dhoni has been attending a few events recently and was also spotted with former teammate RP Singh in a meet with his family. A video has surfaced, in which Dhoni has been spotted attending the birthday of one of his fans and also actively participated in the celebrations with him. Dhoni was also seen holding the fan from the back as his friends smashes cake on him. Fans loved his active participation in the celebration and made the video viral on social media. 'About Last Night' Ex-India Cricketer RP Singh Meets MS Dhoni and Parthiv Patel (See Pics).

MS Dhoni Attends Fan's Birthday Party At His Home

