The IPL is all set to return with a brand new season of exciting cricket starting from March 26. Teams have started preparation for the IPL 2024 and CSK captain MS Dhoni is back in the nets for preparation. Mike Hussey, who is member of the CSK coaching staff reveals it during commentary of West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I. The other commentators Mark Howard and Adam Gilchrist then engage in a conversation about MS Dhoni. Glenn Maxwell Equals Rohit Sharma's Record of Most T20I Centuries, Achieves Feat During AUS vs WI 2nd T20I 2024.

Commentators Mike Hussey, Mark Howard and Adan Gilchrist Engage In Conversation About MS Dhoni

Mark : MS Dhoni is Back! Hussey : Dhoni is Back, Might be hitting in nets! Gilly mentions Dhoni is using his Friend's Shop Sticker in his bat. pic.twitter.com/IYASS9iWLG — Abhi⚒️ (@abhi_backup07) February 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)