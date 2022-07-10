MS Dhoni caught up with some Indian players after they beat England in the second T20I at Edgbaston. The former skipper was seen interacting with young keeper-batter Ishan Kishan with others present at the spot. BCCI took to social media to share these pictures, as they wrote, "Always all ears when the great @msdhoni talks!."

See Pics:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)