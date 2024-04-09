MS Dhoni is always spotted celebrating birthday of his teammates and fans whole heartedly. He has been part of the celebration of the birthday of several of his fans and well-wishers. This time, he takes the centre stage during the birthday of his CSK teammate and former Indian U-19 star Nishant Sindhu as he celebrates with young all-rounder by cutting cake with him. Fans loved his bond with his teammates and made the picture viral on social media. Cameraman Focuses On MS Dhoni As Chepauk Stadium DJ Plays 'Bole Jo Koyal' During CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Match.

MS Dhoni Celebrates CSK Teammate Nishant Sindhu's Birthday By Cutting Cake

