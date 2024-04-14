MS Dhoni has been a legendary figure in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings and he completed 250 matches for the IPL 2024 defending champions in their match against Mumbai Indians. Dhoni has been with CSK in all the years the franchise was in the IPL and led them to five titles, the joint-most won by a single team in the tournament's history. The 42-year-old has amassed over 5000 runs in the IPL, and not much needs to be said about his skills as a wicketkeeper. MS Dhoni Touches 2011 ICC World Cup Trophy After Visiting BCCI Headquarters Ahead of MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Nostalgic Fans React.

MS Dhoni Completes 250 Matches for CSK

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)