MS Dhoni gave fans at the Wankhede Stadium a performance to cherish by striking three sixes off as many balls during the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2024 on April 14. Dhoni walked out to bat amid a massive roar in the 20th over of the match and got into the act instantly, clearing the fence with three mighty hits of as many deliveries to send the fans into a frenzy. Dhoni's 20* off four balls helped CSK score 206/4 after they were put to bat first. MS Dhoni Picks Up Ball, Hands it to Young Fan While Returning to Dressing Room After His 20-Run Blitz During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match.

MS Dhoni Walks Out to a Deafening Roar

MS Dhoni Smashes Three Sixes in Three Balls

DO NOT MISS MSD 🤝 Hat-trick of Sixes 🤝 Wankhede going berserk Sit back & enjoy the LEGEND spreading joy & beyond 💛 😍 Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #MIvCSK | @msdhoni | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/SuRErWrQTG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2024

