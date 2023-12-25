A very important part of Christmas celebrations is the Xmas tree. People across the world, who celebrate Christmas, decorate their own Christmas trees with gifts, bells and lights among other things with the intention for it to stand out and capture the spotlight of the celebrations. MS Dhoni's house also had a very pretty Christmas tree this holiday season. Sakshi, the CSK captain's wife, took to Instagram to share a video of the beautifully decorated tree which was adorned with several intricate decorations, that included balls of several sizes and also a big star right at the top. To top it off, the whole tree was wrapped with lights which enhanced its overall look big time. David Warner Shares Adorable Video With Daughter Isla To Wish Fans on Christmas 2023 (See Instagram Post).

See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh (@sakshisingh_r)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)