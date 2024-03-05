MS Dhoni has joined the Chennai Super Kings camp ahead of IPL 2024. The CSK training camp got underway a few days ago and now, the franchise's captain is set to hit the ground as he prepares for the upcoming edition of the tournament. Dhoni's arrival for training was announced by CSK on social media, who shared pictures of the star cricketer, who also met the mascot 'Leo'. Dhoni had earlier set the internet on fire through a Facebook post where he mentioned of taking up a 'new role'. The 42-year-old for the record, is the most successful captain in IPL history, winning five titles alongside Rohit Sharma, who also led Mumbai Indians to as many trophies. ‘Can't Wait For The New Season and The New Role’ MS Dhoni Shares Cryptic Post on Facebook Ahead of IPL 2024.

MS Dhoni Joins CSK Training Camp

MS Dhoni Meets CSK Mascot 'Leo'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)