Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni once again showcased the example of his greatness when he smashed Hardik Pandya for three sixes in four balls during the last over of the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 match. MSD remained unbeaten on 20 runs from four balls and disturbed the line and length of Hardik Pandya and didn't allow him to settle. While Dhoni was returning to the dressing room, he got engaged in a cute moment with a child. MSD gave the match ball to that child while he was returning to the dressing room. MS Dhoni’s Reaction to Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Magnificent Six off Akash Madhwal’s Bowling During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match Goes Viral (Watch Video)

MSD's Cute Moment With Young Fan

THALA THE MAN THE MYTH THE LEGEND GOAT MS DHONI gifting ball to a lucky girl after his wonderful finishing against Mumbai in Wankhede 🤩🤩🥰🥰 Video credits :- TATA IPL ( Jio Cinema , Star Sports )#MSDhoni𓃵#CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/Wsq2GdsdIt — Prakhar 😎🙏 (@Msdian_Prakhar) April 14, 2024

