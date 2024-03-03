MS Dhoni was spotted playing 'Dandiya', a traditional dance, with his wife Sakshi and Dwayne Bravo at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. The CSK captain, wearing an ethnic outfit, seemingly had a good time at the event where he danced to the tunes of some traditional music while playing 'Dandiya'. Dhoni is among the galaxy of stars who descended in Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding festivities of the couple. The former Indian captain will be in action when IPL 2024 starts on March 22. MS Dhoni, Wife Sakshi Exude Elegance As They Twin in Black at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash (See Pic).

MS Dhoni Plays Dandiya, Watch:

