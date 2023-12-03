MS Dhoni's love for his pet animals is not something new. The Chennai Super Kings captain, time and again, has been seen spending time with his pets and enjoying some fun-filled moments with them. In a recent development, the former Indian captain was seen engaging with horses at a farm. Dhoni played a bit with his pet horse Chetak and he subsequently went on to feed a pony. A small group of people were present at the spot and the video of Dhoni engaging with the horses has gone viral. MS Dhoni Spotted Driving Mercedes-Benz G-Class With ‘007’ Number Plate, Video Goes Viral

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)