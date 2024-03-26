Chennai Super Kings clashed against Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2024 game at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. Ahead of the match during practice, MS Dhoni got reunited with his former teammate and coach from the ICC Cricket World Cup winning team from 2011, Ashish Nehra and Gary Kirsten. Nehra and Kirsten are the members of the GT support staff and had a friendly conversation with Dhoni before Ravindra Jadeja joined them too. Fans loved to see their favourite coach-captain duo back together again and made the video viral on social media. IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Coach Stephen Fleming Praises Rachin Ravindra Ahead of Gujarat Titans Clash.

MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja Meet Gary Kirsten, Ashish Nehra

