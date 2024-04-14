MS Dhoni is one of the most followed and loved cricketers around the world. He is even cheered and supported by opposing teams’ fans irrespective of the venue and opposition team. During the first ‘El Classico’ of the IPL 2024 season between MI and CSK, fans showered their love on former CSK Skipper as MSD walked down the stairs at Wankhede Stadium. There was ‘yellow army’ of CSK and even supporters of Mumbai Indians cheering Thala’s entry and capturing photos. MS Dhoni Completes 250 Matches for Chennai Super Kings, Achieves Feat During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match.

MS Dhoni Receives Love From Fans at Wankhede Stadium

