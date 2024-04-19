Another day in the IPL and another rousing reception for MS Dhoni as he walked out to bat during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2024 on April 19. The 42-year-old came out to bat after Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Moeen Ali and fans went berserk as he walked down the steps at the Ekana Cricket Stadium and came out to the pitch. Dhoni did not disappoint the fans as he struck 28 runs off just nine balls, which included three fours and two sixes. Courtesy of Dhoni's late charge, CSK posted 176/6 against LSG after being put to bat first. Ravindra Jadeja Performs His Trademark ‘Sword’ Celebration After Scoring His First Half-Century of IPL 2024 During LSG vs CSK Match (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Receives Rousing Reception Ekana Crowd

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)