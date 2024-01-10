MS Dhoni was recently seen attending events and then enjoying his time with his family in Dubai. With the IPL 2024 quickly approaching, Dhoni is looking to regain match fitness. He suffered with a knee issue last season and underwent a surgery. In a video surfacing on social media, Dhoni was spotted batting in the nets trying to get the feeling of bat on ball locked in his head. Fans loved that he has started his preparation and made it viral on social media. 'Would Like to Explore India First' MS Dhoni's Old Video On Travelling Goes Viral Amidst Maldives Row.

MS Dhoni Spotted Batting In Practice Session

