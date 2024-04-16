MS Dhoni is one of the few cricketers who have fans all around the world and in every corner of India. Fans have their own way to respect cricketers and pay tribute to them. Some chose artwork as their way to represent their love for their favourite cricketer. One such instance was seen where a fan recreated MS Dhoni's face by re-arranging rubik's cubes. Fans loved the artwork and the passion of the fan and made the video viral on social media. Suresh Raina Helps Limping MS Dhoni Walk After MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Rubik's Cube Art

Moment recreated so well that you'll watch the video again! 👏🏻 Have got such passionate fan videos? Share with us using #IPLFanWeekOnStar and you could get a follow back from us on social media channels!#IPLonStar Credit IG: @kingofcubers pic.twitter.com/tjAtWSCX7a — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 16, 2024

