MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and other Chennai Super Kings stars arrived in Mumbai ahead of their showdown against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. Chennai Super Kings shared a video of the cricketers boarding the flight to Mumbai and then landing in the city ahead of the mega showdown. Chennai Super Kings bounced back after two losses and beat Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, had the first win of their campaign when they beat Delhi Capitals. MS Dhoni Signs Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s Bat and Wishes Him Best After CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Clash (View Pic).

CSK Stars Arrive in Mumbai

