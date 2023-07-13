India’s legendary cricketer MS Dhoni recently had gone to Chennai for the trailer and audio launch of his maiden film production venture, LGM: Let’s Get Married. During the trip, Dhoni also met Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan. The CSK captain also signed an autograph on Vignesh’s T-shirt. A video of the same is going viral.

MS Dhoni Signs Autograph

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)