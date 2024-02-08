MS Dhoni loves his fans and they love him too! The CSK captain was spotted signing autograph for fans on miniature bats which had stickers of 'Prime Sports', a sports shop which is owned by his childhood friend Paramjit Singh. The CSK captain has begun his preparation for IPL 2024 and this happened on the sidelines of a training session. The former India cricketer was seen signing on miniature bats with the 'Prime Sports' sticker which was being given to him by a fan. Dhoni earlier was spotted using a bat that had the 'Prime Sports' sticker while training for IPL 2024. MS Dhoni To Use Childhood Friend’s Sports Shop ‘Prime Sports’ Bat Sticker for IPL 2024? Pics Go Viral.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MS Dhoni (@dhonifans.telugu)

