Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni signed Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s bat and also wrote, "Best Wishes" after the IPL 2024 match between CSK and KKR. Rahmanullah Gurbaz took to social media and shared the image with MS Dhoni after the match and captioned it as "Controlling the controllable MS". CSK won the match easily by seven wickets. MS Dhoni also came in to bat for CSK and faced a couple of deliveries. MS Dhoni Celebrates CSK Teammate Nishant Sindhu's Birthday By Cutting Cake Amidst IPL 2024, Picture Goes Viral!

