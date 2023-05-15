MS Dhoni was seen signing Sunil Gavaskar's shirt while he and the other Chennai Super Kings players gave a lap of honour to thank the Chepauk crowd after the CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 match on Sunday, May 14. The Chennai Super Kings captain was in a good mood despite his team's defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders as he and the other home team players waved CSK flags and threw goodies at the crowd, which cheered them on. This was CSK's last home game in the group stage of IPL 2023. MS Dhoni Signs Autograph for Rinku Singh After CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!.

Watch Video Here:

